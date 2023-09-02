Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 582.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.