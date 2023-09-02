ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $824.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

