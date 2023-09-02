Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,796.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 269,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 2.7 %

SBCF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

