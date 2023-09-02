SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 428,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,567.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,152. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

