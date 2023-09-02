Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 66 ($0.83) price objective on the stock.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

LON:STAR opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Star Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.68 million, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Star Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.