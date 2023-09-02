Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 66 ($0.83) price objective on the stock.
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
LON:STAR opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Star Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.68 million, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of -0.09.
Star Energy Group Company Profile
