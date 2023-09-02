StockNews.com Upgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to “Hold”

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.9 %

KALU opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,734,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after acquiring an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.