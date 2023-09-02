StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $776.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

