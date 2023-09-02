Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bumble by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,821,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 685,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

