Swiss National Bank Buys 16,300 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,303,746 shares of company stock worth $62,782,314. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 13.0 %

NYSE IOT opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.