Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.77. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

