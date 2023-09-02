Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ODP were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ODP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 10,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,892.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 652 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $32,645.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,579 shares of company stock worth $5,920,997. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

