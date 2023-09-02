Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $789,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

