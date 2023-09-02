Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NMI by 107.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 35,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in NMI by 94.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in NMI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.