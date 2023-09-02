Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PEB stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

