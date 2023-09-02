Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,241,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 898,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 137,891 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

