Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

KTOS opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,388.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

