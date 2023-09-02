Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

