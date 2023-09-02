Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

