Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 27,986 shares of company stock worth $1,078,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DOCN opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.58.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

