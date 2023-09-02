Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

MTX stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

