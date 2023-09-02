Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,713,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $16,865,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 968,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 523,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $3,679,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OII stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.86. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

