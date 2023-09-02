Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

