Swiss National Bank Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $31,148.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,436.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $1,133,215. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

