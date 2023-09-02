Swiss National Bank Has $3.69 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 803.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

RNST opened at $28.38 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

