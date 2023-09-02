Swiss National Bank Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 369,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.65. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,488 shares of company stock worth $10,957,009. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.