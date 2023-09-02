Swiss National Bank Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.46. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

