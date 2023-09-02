Swiss National Bank Has $3.87 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $42.34 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

