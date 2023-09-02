Swiss National Bank Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

