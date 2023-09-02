Swiss National Bank Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

WesBanco Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $41.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

