Swiss National Bank Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 719.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $117,819.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,170,879 shares of company stock worth $928,693,801 in the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

