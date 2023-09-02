Swiss National Bank Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

