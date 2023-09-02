Swiss National Bank Has $4.09 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the period. KGH Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,577,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,285,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.14%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

