Swiss National Bank Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Viasat by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Viasat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 989,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $142,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,164 shares of company stock valued at $279,530. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

