Swiss National Bank Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $500.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $46,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,061.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $46,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,061.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $348,503 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

