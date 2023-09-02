Swiss National Bank Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,420,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,015,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

