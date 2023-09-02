Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 34.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $2,510,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,101 shares of company stock worth $2,129,272. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

