Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE SLVM opened at $42.23 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

