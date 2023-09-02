Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,487. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $207.17 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

