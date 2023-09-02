Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cohu by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COHU opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

