Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 883.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ATGE opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

