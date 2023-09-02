Swiss National Bank Sells 11,100 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,099. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

AtriCure Trading Up 1.2 %

ATRC opened at $45.71 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -74.93 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.