Swiss National Bank Sells 12,100 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B opened at $39.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.03%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

