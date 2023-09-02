Swiss National Bank Sells 15,300 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,498,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.76.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.83. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

