Swiss National Bank Sells 17,500 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after purchasing an additional 187,985 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $5,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 376,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 168,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $44,883.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

