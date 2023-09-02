Swiss National Bank Sells 18,100 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIR opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,139,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,238,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,139,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,238,108.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,845 shares of company stock worth $5,479,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

