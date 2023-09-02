Swiss National Bank Sells 25,900 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $255.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

