Swiss National Bank Sells 28,500 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

