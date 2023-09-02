Swiss National Bank Sells 31,800 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,956,000 after buying an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

