Swiss National Bank Sells 36,900 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABR. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

