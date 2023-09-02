Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after acquiring an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $3,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.14. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

